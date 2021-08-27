Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.34.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 800,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The company has a market cap of C$65.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Insiders have sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

