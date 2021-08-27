Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

