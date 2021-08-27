Canaccord Genuity Trims Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

