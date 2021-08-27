Canaccord Genuity Lowers Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) to Hold

Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

About Fleetcor Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

