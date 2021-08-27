Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

