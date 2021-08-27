Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85.

