Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 3,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

