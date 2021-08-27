CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,416,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

