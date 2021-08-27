Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cabot by 238.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 25.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

CBT opened at $52.83 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

