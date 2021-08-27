Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL opened at $318.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

