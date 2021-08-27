Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
BURL opened at $318.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
