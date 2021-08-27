Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BHSEU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

