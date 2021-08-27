Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of BBW opened at $17.51 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

