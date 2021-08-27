Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,906. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

