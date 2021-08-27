Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCUCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

