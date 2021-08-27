Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuCana plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

