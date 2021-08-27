Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$11.28

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

