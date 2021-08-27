Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $224.07

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.18.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,974 shares of company stock worth $4,449,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

