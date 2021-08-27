Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $16.12

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.12.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

WISH opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

