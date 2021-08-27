Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of SOHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,129. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

