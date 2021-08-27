Brokerages Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

