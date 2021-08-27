Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:BAK opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

