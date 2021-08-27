Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $676.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.60 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

BXP stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,257. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.