Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $788.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.