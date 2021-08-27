Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $343.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.77 million to $343.30 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. 150,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

