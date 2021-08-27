Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.87. 503,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,286. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.