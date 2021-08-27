Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.29 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,526. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

