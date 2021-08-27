Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,743. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.