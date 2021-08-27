Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,743. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

