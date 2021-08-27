Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 27,728 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

