Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $481.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $490.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.10. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 165.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.