Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 486.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

