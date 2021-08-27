Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

