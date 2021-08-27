Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital International Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.