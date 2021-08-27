Brett Tolley Sells 1,351 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $85.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.