Brandywine Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,814% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

