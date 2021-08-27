Brandywine Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,814% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.
BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
