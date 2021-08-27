Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

BCLI stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

