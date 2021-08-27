Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$262.00 by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) received a C$262.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

TSE BYD traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$244.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$255.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$236.88.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

