BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.05 million.BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.