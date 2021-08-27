Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 774,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the period. BOX makes up about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

BOX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

