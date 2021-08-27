Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Shares Up 1.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 1,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

