Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells $39,702.60 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 245 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $9,425.15.

On Monday, August 9th, John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.

EPAY opened at $42.31 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $37,363,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

