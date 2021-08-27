BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 334.0% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,066,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTZI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 3,740,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. BOTS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

