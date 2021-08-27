BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BorgWarner and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 5 7 0 2.46 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

BorgWarner currently has a consensus target price of $49.54, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BorgWarner and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.00 $500.00 million $2.76 15.41 Canoo $2.55 million 712.47 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.50

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76% Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

Volatility and Risk

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

