Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,287.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,188.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

