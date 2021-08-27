BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

