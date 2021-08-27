Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 204,010 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.