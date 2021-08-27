BLOCKv One Day Volume Hits $80,014.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $80,014.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00765585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099961 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.