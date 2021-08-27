Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Holdings Decreased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,471,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE BTT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.