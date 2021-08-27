BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MUI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,111. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

