BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII opened at $21.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.