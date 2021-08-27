BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Sells $148,937.54 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BL opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

